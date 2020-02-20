“The mystery of the ‘Timeless Child’ along with the questions around Jo’s Doctor from episode five… you would hope that we would be getting some answers in the finale,” Chibnall teased. “I think viewers would be right to hope for that.

“Obviously it goes back to episodes one and two with Sacha Dhawan’s Master telling the Doctor that everything she knows is a lie. As we come into the final two-parter we will learn much more about what that means for the Doctor.”

Adding that the final episodes will be “massively game-changing,” Chibnall said that he was excited to see how fans reacted to both Ascension of the Cybermen and The Timeless Children.

“I’m really looking forward to watching the final two parts go out because we’ve still got something up our sleeves!” Chibnall said.

“There’s some really deep-dive easter eggs for fans as we head into the finale as well as big emotional moments for audiences.

“The two episodes we’ve got to go, I’m really excited about," he concluded.

“The adrenaline levels they will take you to… and I don’t say that lightly! I’m so fascinated to see how they go out into the world.”

Well, not long to wait now. Time to gather all your best Timeless Child/Fugitive Doctor theories one last time…

Doctor Who continues on BBC One at 7:10pm on Sundays