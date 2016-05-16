It's a universal texting conundrum: how many kisses do you leave at the end of your messages? For some recipients, you know the drill – a loved one gets a barrage of Xs, your boss none at all. (Unless you've experienced that painfully embarrassing auto-pilot fail of multiple kisses. Let's not speak of that.)

Advertisement

But then there are the unknowns. The vague acquaintances and new friends – how many kisses do you send them?