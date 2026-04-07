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Doctor Who legend David Tennant's response to newly recovered episodes revealed - and reminds everyone he's a superfan too
Restored versions of The Nightmare Begins and Devil's Planet were recently added to BBC iPlayer.
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Published: Tuesday, 7 April 2026 at 4:12 pm
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