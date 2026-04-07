Georgia Tennant has revealed her actor husband David Tennant's reaction to the recently found 1960s episodes of Doctor Who.

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Restored versions of The Nightmare Begins and Devil's Planet, which form part of the 12-part serial The Daleks' Master Plan, were released on iPlayer at the end of last month after being found in a private collection donated to Leicester charitable trust Film is Fabulous, making them available to watch for superfans of the show.

And it appears that Tennant, who starred as the Tenth and Fourteenth Doctors, has been enjoying the episodes as well.

In a video posted to her Instagram story over the weekend, Georgia can be seen sat on her sofa looking unimpressed, while the show's theme tune can be heard playing in the background.

Text over the video reads: "Lost my husband to @BBCiplayer".

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The episodes, which were written by Terry Nation, star William Hartnell as the first incarnation of the Doctor and Peter Purves as assistant Steven Taylor.

Reacting to the news that the episodes had been found last month, showrunner Russell T. Davies wrote on Instagram: "Two missing Doctor Who episodes FOUND! The Nightmare Begins and Devil's Planet from 1965 (what titles!). Lost for 61 years! Best of all, these will be made available for FREE on the BBC iPlayer in April."

He continued: "Huge thanks to the amazing people at Film is Fabulous, for finding these and returning them safely. They're a registered charity doing great work, so help them out if you can. Maybe they'll find more! As the Doctor says… 'Daleks!'."

Doctor Who: The Nightmare Begins and Devil’s Planet are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

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