"The interesting thing about this film is that we concentrate more on the fact that [the lightsabers] are light," Ridley told Wired in a new video interview.

"Because the [old] lightsabers were so heavy, as Eunice [Huthart] said, who is our new stunt coordinator, that it was more like broadsword fighting, which isn't technically what it's supposed to be because lightsabers are supposed to be light, by nature.

"So they actually made the lightsabers lighter for us. We, in this film, have, perhaps one of the most epic fights in Star Wars."

In other words, it sounds like we can expect faster, more acrobatic and vicious battling than ever before when the numbered Star Wars saga finally comes to a close this December. We can hardly wait.

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker is released in UK cinemas on the 19th December