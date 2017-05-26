"Bring it!" New Doctor Who series 10 episode 7 clip sees the Doctor step into a war zone
Three armies are about to collide – and guess Who's right in the middle of it all?
Doctor Who season 10 episode 7 takes a political turn this week, with the Doctor investigating a mysterious pyramid slap bang in the middle of three national armies.
A delicate diplomatic situation, no doubt – but the Doctor isn't exactly known for his tact, and so goes walking straight into the middle of the showdown.
The video clip below released by the BBC is the latest teaser for the new episode, set to air this Saturday 27th May at 7.45pm on BBC1.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8s6y-4vLnKY
The upcoming episode has been edited slightly following the Manchester terror attack on Monday, with a section of dialogue making passing reference to terrorism as part of a more general discussion of threats to Earth removed.