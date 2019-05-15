The two comic book film behemoths stare at each other intently in the rain in the pic, which was first shared by Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s the Marvel-DC crossover no one saw coming,” Charlie Brooker said. Sadly, he didn't follow that up with any context on who they will be playing, or what their episode will be about, although the new trailer released soon afterwards does go some way towards filling in the blanks.

Andrew Scott, Miley Cyrus and more feature in the first footage from the upcoming episodes. Season five is made up of three new episodes, and is set to be released on Wednesday 5th June.

The Black Mirror Twitter account prepared for the trailer reveal by tweeting for the first time since January.

"Is this a bad time? You seem distracted," the message read.

Guess we'll be keeping a close eye on the account in the weeks to come...

Black Mirror season five will be released on Netflix on Wednesday 5th June