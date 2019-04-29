It also hit $330.5 million in five days in China, making it the biggest local or western opening of all time in the territory, and in 41 other markets, including Australia, Korea, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

Endgame still has a long way to go to knock Avatar off the top spot at the all-time box office: James Cameron's film brought in $2.788 billion in total, over $500 million more than its closest challenger, Titanic. But having hit the billion dollar mark in less than half the time it took Infinity War (which is the fourth highest-grossing film of all time with $2.05 billion), it's off to a good start...

