There was a long-awaited Game of Thrones reunion and fans were delighted
It's the one you've all been waiting for...
**SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU HAVEN'T WATCHED GAME OF THRONES SEASON 7 EPISODE 4**
It's been six years and six seasons since Stark siblings Sansa and Arya were both in the same scene together.
But in the fourth episode of series seven of the HBO drama, Arya finally returned to Winterfell in The Spoils of War. Suffice to say, quite a lot has happened since she's been away...
Anyway, fans were thrilled to see the pair back together – especially since actresses Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are best mates in real life:
Some very eagle-eyed fans had guessed that this reunion was on the cards back in June when a behind-the-scenes video about the Game of Thrones costumes called Inside Game of Thrones: A Story in Cloth was released. In it, people spotted Arya's trademark sword Needle being held by a member of the GoT crew in the crypts with Turner.