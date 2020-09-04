And, according to The Umbrella Academy cast member Min, the rendezvous between his character and the rest of the group almost played out differently.

Speaking to TV Guide, he said, "In the first version of this scene, Klaus (Robert Sheehan) was supposed to be the one who sees me first, and he says, 'Ben?'

"It was nice to have that moment with Ben and Klaus, but they decided to change it because they didn't want the audience to be confused thinking that Klaus was the only one who could see Ben again.

"They changed it, and so everyone just says 'Sh**' now, which I think is really funny and very like our family to do that."

Of course although this version of Ben is still alive, he is crucially different from the Ben who had earlier perished while saving Vanya - a change that is represented by a new hairstyle.

And Min explained it was a tough task to ensure the hair was perfect for this version of the character.

"We actually went through about 20 iterations of the hair situation, they wanted it to be as different from Ben's hair as possible.

"[The original] Ben's hair is perfectly coiffed. He's a ghost, so his hair rarely moves, or is not supposed to move at all.

"They wanted something to be messier, longer. You can't really see quite clearly [in the scene], but there's a couple of blue streaks there. I like to call it my ode to My Chemical Romance."

The Umbrella Academy, which debuted on Netflix in 2019, stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher as the Hargreeves and is based on Gerard Way’s comic book series of the same name.

Read RadioTimes.com's The Umbrella Academy season 2 review here. The Umbrella Academy season one and two are available to stream on Netflix now. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.