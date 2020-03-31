V Wars stars Ian Somerhalder (The Vampire Diaries) as a doctor who finds himself caught in a conflict between human beings and vicious monsters.

Meanwhile, October Faction follows a married couple portrayed by Tamara Taylor (Bones) and JC MacKenzie (The OA), who work together as monster hunters while raising their two challenging teenagers.

Both shows received a mixed response from television critics, but the passionate fanbase behind V Wars propelled it to a 96% audience score on aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed news of the cancellations, which come shortly after Netflix pulled the plug on Messiah, another notable original series starring Mission: Impossible's Michelle Monaghan.

Netflix does not release viewing figures for its programming, instead using algorithms to decide which shows will entice more people to subscribe for the service.

If you want to know what's good to watch on Netflix while on lockdown, check out our best Netflix TV series compilation for inspiration.