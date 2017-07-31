Mark Gatiss strikes a deal in new Game of Thrones season 7 episode 4 trailer
Tycho Nestoris of the Iron Bank of Braavos is ready to discuss terms with Cersei Lannister – SPOILERS
US viewers and nocturnal Britons watched the latest episode of Game of Thrones on Sunday night ahead of its more reasonably timed UK re-run on Monday evening, and now the trailer for next week's episode has emerged online.
Read our live blog of last night's episode here, and check out the new clip below – but only if you've watched episode three of course...
The new trailer sees Daenerys appealing to Jon Snow following her painful setbacks in episode three, while Iron Banker Tycho Nestoris (played by Doctor Who writer and Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss) discusses terms of a deal with Cersei.
Game of Thrones cinematographer Robert McLachlan told Radiotimes.com that episode 4 was "uncommonly" hard work to produce, though he wouldn't specify why. Based on the evidence from the trailer, it's set to be a doozy.