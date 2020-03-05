Initially, the upcoming Lucifer season 5 part 2 was believed to be its last instalment, but reports suggest that Netflix are looking to produce a sixth, with the full cast now attached to its return.

Lead actor Tom Ellis (Miranda) had been the only cast member without a contract securing him for season six, but TVLine has learned he has agreed a deal.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The series stars Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, who resigns from his position as Lord of Hell to join the people of Earth, running a bar in Los Angeles and warding off celestial threats.

More like this

When Lucifer's initial cancellation was announced, a massive fan campaign – entitled #SaveLucifer – was launched to get the show back on air.

In the UK, the first three seasons are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, while the fourth is exclusive to Netflix.

Advertisement

The forthcoming fifth season will consist of 16 episodes and land on Netflix in two blocks of eight, with the first expected to air sometime in 2020.