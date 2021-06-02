Lucifer fans spot Tom Ellis’s daughter as she makes cameo in season 5b

Lucifer season 5b proved to be rather eventful, with none other than God himself – who is also Lucifer’s dad – descending from the heavens.

However, the season proved to be a family affair in more ways than one, as amongst the chaos a few eagle-eyed viewers managed to spot a cameo from Tom Ellis’s real-life daughter.

Nora Ellis, the eldest daughter of the British actor, can be seen in the 15 episode of season five, titled ‘Is This Really How It’s Going To End?!’. She can be seen about 56 minutes in during the funeral of a certain main character, sitting behind her famous father and Lauren German’s Chloe Decker.

Despite only appearing briefly in the background of one scene, several fans managed to spot the lead actor’s daughter, and soon took to social media to share their findings.

@LuciferNetflix @Chris_Rafferty @tomellis17 I had to take a second look , to realize , that Toms eldest daughter was in Episode 5×15! Love how everybody is included! pic.twitter.com/4GOPniW71k — Annika (@wauzi1982) May 30, 2021

Several other fans also seemed to make the connection.

POSSIBLE SPOILER… Did anyone notice the young lady sitting in the second row of the funeral during the funeral episode? It sure did look like Nora, @tomellis17 's eldest daughter. Any thoughts?? #LuciferSeason5B #LuciferNetflix — Jackke B (@jackie_b1922) May 28, 2021

The DC adaptation is known for its many easter eggs and cameos – with Sharon Osbourne even making a surprise cameo in season 5a.

@tomellis17 @Ildymojo

I do believe the dark haired beauty sitting behind Lauren German on the right is Nora Ellis, Tom's daughter. Am I right?

Now I have to rewatch to find all the Easter Eggs!#LuciferSeason5B #Lucifer pic.twitter.com/WvniWbkU4i — BeTheChange (@ArtistaEsoto) June 1, 2021

Many fans recognised Nora after Tom took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday.

However, this may not have been Nora’s first appearance in the show – several fans speculated that Nora could be seen on the police station’s wanted posters when season 5a was released in 2020.

@LuciferNetflix y'all think you're sneaky, putting Tom's oldest daughter Nora on a wanted poster 😏 pic.twitter.com/TjhmpMP5qN — Kersten (@corpsetitan) August 27, 2020

So… does this mean a wanted fugitive was attending an LAPD funeral?

Nora Ellis on a wanted poster, that was SO cool! 😉 pic.twitter.com/mmrZUlXz5H — salma 🌼 I 5B SPOILERS (@deckersnow) August 31, 2020

“Lucifans” have had to wait a long time for Lucifer season 5b, after production was paused in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic with only a portion of the finale left to shoot.

However, it seems that the episodes were worth the wait, with the show featuring a major twist for a long-standing character and the Lucifer season 5 part 2 ending delivering a bombshell cliffhanger.

The wait is now on for Lucifer season six, which the showrunners have said will be about “saying goodbye” and will have to answer several unresolved questions.

