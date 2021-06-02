The Radio Times logo
  Lucifer fans spot Tom Ellis's daughter as she makes cameo in season 5b

Lucifer fans spot Tom Ellis’s daughter as she makes cameo in season 5b

Ellis's eldest daughter appeared briefly in episode 15.

Tom Ellis plays Lucifer

Published:

Lucifer season 5b proved to be rather eventful, with none other than God himself – who is also Lucifer’s dad – descending from the heavens.

However, the season proved to be a family affair in more ways than one, as amongst the chaos a few eagle-eyed viewers managed to spot a cameo from Tom Ellis’s real-life daughter.

Nora Ellis, the eldest daughter of the British actor, can be seen in the 15 episode of season five, titled ‘Is This Really How It’s Going To End?!’. She can be seen about 56 minutes in during the funeral of a certain main character, sitting behind her famous father and Lauren German’s Chloe Decker.

Despite only appearing briefly in the background of one scene, several fans managed to spot the lead actor’s daughter, and soon took to social media to share their findings.

Several other fans also seemed to make the connection.

The DC adaptation is known for its many easter eggs and cameos – with Sharon Osbourne even making a surprise cameo in season 5a.

Many fans recognised Nora after Tom took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday.

However, this may not have been Nora’s first appearance in the show – several fans speculated that Nora could be seen on the police station’s wanted posters when season 5a was released in 2020.

So… does this mean a wanted fugitive was attending an LAPD funeral?

“Lucifans” have had to wait a long time for Lucifer season 5b, after production was paused in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic with only a portion of the finale left to shoot.

However, it seems that the episodes were worth the wait, with the show featuring a major twist for a long-standing character and the Lucifer season 5 part 2 ending delivering a bombshell cliffhanger.

The wait is now on for Lucifer season six, which the showrunners have said will be about “saying goodbye” and will have to answer several unresolved questions.

Lucifer seasons four and five are available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix or the best movies on Netflix.

