Tom Hiddleston “excited” about Loki’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

As rumours continue to gain traction that Marvel’s Loki will get a second season on Disney Plus, star Tom Hiddleston has said that he is excited about what the future holds for his God of Mischief.

Advertisement

After a brutal death in Avengers: Infinity War briefly seemed to put a definitive end to the character’s story, a younger version of Loki was able to escape that grim fate during the time travelling chaos of 2019’s Endgame.

That’s not the first time the trickster has cheated death, as he also appeared to meet his demise in the original Thor movie and its 2013 sequel The Dark World, a fact Hiddleston referenced in an interview with Total Film.

“At this point, I have learned that for me to have any expectations is futile and a fool’s errand,” he explained. “Having said goodbye to the character once, twice, three times, I do not know what the future holds. But I’m excited to find out. I think we could never have seen 10 years ahead.”

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Hiddleston added: “However, that would be to underestimate the intelligence of Kevin Feige! Maybe he did see into the future, and he predicted all this, and, in fact, he works for the TVA, and reality is unfolding as it should, and we’re all just along for the ride.”

Loki’s solo streaming series will see the character roped into working for the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organisation charged with taking care keeping the MCU’s various timelines in check.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but some have speculated that parallel universes could play a role, particularly as Loki screenwriter Michael Waldron also penned the script to upcoming blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Waldron hinted that the two projects may be linked in some way, teasing “wide-reaching ramifications” for the MCU at large, but dismissing any current fan theories as “crazy conjecture”.

He said: “All of these stories, in their own way, are interconnected, and have ramifications. I think that certainly our aim with the Loki series was for it to have wide-reaching ramifications across the MCU moving forward.

“So, you know, was I having to clean up some of the messes that I made [with Loki]? Maybe so.”

Advertisement

Loki premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 9th June. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.