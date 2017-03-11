Hang on. Failure is surely not an option for the King in the North?

"I certainly did more this season than I’ve ever done," Harington told Huffington Post. I think every actor on it did more action, had more action, had more scenes.

"They really focused it because less characters are coming in, and they’re focusing in on the existing ones, and there are lots of people who cross paths, and that’s something that I think the audience has been waiting for for a long time."

Characters 'crossing paths'? Wonder what that could refer to...

Anyway, on with the hype: "They spent an increasing amount of money on less episodes, so it’s gonna be much bigger in scale, the CGI... we’re trying new things, experimenting with new camera techniques. I think we’re trying to break boundaries and push past boundaries in these final two seasons."

That ties in with what fellow Thrones star Ian Glen told RadioTimes.com late last year. “They are taking the length of time it takes to shoot ten episodes to shoot just seven this year and six next year," Glen said.

Harington had one final tease for the new season – or is it a warning? "You have to live up to the hype that’s surrounded the show, and the worst thing would be to end without really pushing and trying new things," he said. "Even if it’s a failure, at least [we're] trying to go out with a bang.”

Game of Thrones season seven will launch on 16th July 2017 US time – in the UK the first episode will air at 2am on Monday 17th July on Sky Atlantic.