The series is one of the most ambitious currently airing on BBC One, with an epic storyline that requires big sets, visual effects and a rousing score.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This would have been a substantial undertaking for a production team at the best of times, but working on the show in 2020 has been particularly difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic and national lockdowns.

Fortunately, producer Dan McCulloch confirmed on Twitter today that work has been completed on time, praising the dedication of his team.

More like this

"The last episode of the new season of His Dark Materials was finished today," he said. "Extraordinary effort by the post-production team in working thru lockdown. And thanks to the many VFX artists, instrumentalists, sound and picture professionals who got us here."

Fans eagerly tuning in every week will no doubt be pleased to hear that the final flourishes have been added to season two, but the show has made one major sacrifice due to COVID-19.

Head writer Jack Thorne had penned an all-new story in collaboration with Pullman, which was to focus on James McAvoy's Lord Asriel, but it had to be scrapped altogether due to the pandemic.

While it should not have a detrimental affect on the structure of season two, Thorne said that the loss was "really upsetting" and some viewers may spot clues about what would have happened in the missing chapter.

Advertisement

His Dark Materials continues on BBC One this Sunday at 8:10pm. While you’re waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what's airing this autumn and beyond.