His Dark Materials costume department volunteer to sew scrubs for Covid-19 medics
The costume department behind BBC One's magical TV series are planning to use their stitching prowess to help save lives during the coronavirus pandemic
The costume department for BBC fantasy series His Dark Materials have swapped stitching Arctic faux-furs and snowsuits for sewing brand new scrubs for medics combatting the coronavirus pandemic.
The endeavour was announced on Bad Wolf TV's official Twitter account for the TV show, with a link to the department's Go Fund Me page that aims to raise money for the materials needed.
"Our costume department are making scrubs for medics dealing with the Covid-19 virus in hospitals," the tweet reads. "Link below to donate towards materials! A heartwarming gesture from brilliant people we're proud to call colleagues and friends."
The group uses the acronym 'HDM', the same acronym for both His Dark Materials and the group's name and hashtag, #HelpDressMedics.
While the coronavirus pandemic has caused widespread disruption to the film and TV industries, forcing production companies to push back and postpone filming, it's understood by RadioTimes.com that His Dark Materials may be one of the few shows largely unaffected by the virus - the majority of series two wrapped in December 2019, with series one and two filming almost back-to-back in order to prevent the young leads from noticeably ageing.
His Dark Materials returns to BBC One in autumn 2020. Check out what else is on with our TVGuide.