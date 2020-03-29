"Our costume department are making scrubs for medics dealing with the Covid-19 virus in hospitals," the tweet reads. "Link below to donate towards materials! A heartwarming gesture from brilliant people we're proud to call colleagues and friends."

The group uses the acronym 'HDM', the same acronym for both His Dark Materials and the group's name and hashtag, #HelpDressMedics.

While the coronavirus pandemic has caused widespread disruption to the film and TV industries, forcing production companies to push back and postpone filming, it's understood by RadioTimes.com that His Dark Materials may be one of the few shows largely unaffected by the virus - the majority of series two wrapped in December 2019, with series one and two filming almost back-to-back in order to prevent the young leads from noticeably ageing.

