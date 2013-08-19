Speaking about filming with the series' iconic fantasy creatures, the Mother of Dragons said: "Whenever I’m separate from the dragons, they have life-scale models, which look brilliant and I get very attached to.

"But whenever I’m actually handling the dragons themselves, it’s green tennis balls, which is challenging."

What? Green tennis balls? The dragons aren't actually real? Next you'll be telling us those direwolves are a CGI creation too...

Speaking to Deadline about Game of Thrones' nominations for this year's Emmy awards, the 26-year-old star also said: "I find myself having the most ridiculous conversations with myself. What do dragon scales feel like? And how heavy is a dragon?”

Don't ask us, we thought you were the expert Daenerys – sorry – Emilia...

Game of Thrones is nominated for best drama at this year's Emmy awards. The hit HBO series, which is based on the novels by George RR Martin, airs on Sky Atlantic in the UK.