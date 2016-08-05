Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner to star as troubled teen in indie movie Huntsville
From Westeros to a sleepy Florida suburb
Sophie Turner is swapping Winterfell for a sleepy Florida town and the life of a would-be queen for that of a troubled teen.
The 20-year-old British actress is set to star in new indie movie Huntsville, reveal Hollywood Reporter. She'll play a high school student who develops a "questionable" relationship with a loner called Hank.
Dylan McDermott will take on the role of Hank, with Jack Kilmer also set to star.
Eric England will direct the movie, based on a 2014 script by Anthony Ragnone, while Lousia Iskin, Kim Leadford, Ash Sarohia, John Wunder, Jeff Kalligheri, Stephen Bowen, Kevin Matusow, Carissa Buffel and Steven Chester Prince will produce.
Huntsville goes into production around LA later this month