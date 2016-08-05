Dylan McDermott will take on the role of Hank, with Jack Kilmer also set to star.

Eric England will direct the movie, based on a 2014 script by Anthony Ragnone, while Lousia Iskin, Kim Leadford, Ash Sarohia, John Wunder, Jeff Kalligheri, Stephen Bowen, Kevin Matusow, Carissa Buffel and Steven Chester Prince will produce.

Huntsville goes into production around LA later this month