Now, is it just us or does that bleached blonde - almost silver - hair look rather familiar? And could the wigs in question have previously graced the head of one Emilia Clarke?

Clarke has already dyed her hair blonde ahead of season eight, so perhaps they're going spare and Cersei can try a new do?

We all know she only called Daenerys a "silver-haired b***h" during the season seven finale because she was jealous of the dragon queen's terrific tresses.

More like this

Advertisement

Perhaps a fresh cut and colour will cheer the murderous Lannister maiden up, and help her wash her defecting twin brother-lover right out of her hair before the war with the White Walkers begins in earnest...