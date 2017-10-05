Is Cersei wearing Daenerys' hair at this Game of Thrones season 8 wig fitting?
The Lannister lady appears to have snatched her rival's trademark tresses
Cersei Lannister has always been jealous of Daenerys Targaryen, but we didn't realise quite how obsessed she was with her luscious locks until Lena Headey shared a behind-the-scenes snap at a recent wig fitting.
The Game of Thrones actress popped in to visit the show's hair gurus Kevin Alexander and Candice Banks before filming begins on season eight and while she was there she tested out a new hair-do.
Now, is it just us or does that bleached blonde - almost silver - hair look rather familiar? And could the wigs in question have previously graced the head of one Emilia Clarke?
Clarke has already dyed her hair blonde ahead of season eight, so perhaps they're going spare and Cersei can try a new do?
We all know she only called Daenerys a "silver-haired b***h" during the season seven finale because she was jealous of the dragon queen's terrific tresses.
Perhaps a fresh cut and colour will cheer the murderous Lannister maiden up, and help her wash her defecting twin brother-lover right out of her hair before the war with the White Walkers begins in earnest...