The pair, who have successfully adapted George RR Martin's fantasy novels for the TV screen, will also be working together, writing, producing and directing this new film for Fox.

In terms of setting, Dirty White Boys couldn't get much further from the Seven Kingdoms – the 1995 novel follows three escaped convicts and the detective who tries to track them down. It is reportedly incredibly violent, though, so at least the duo won't be too out of their comfort zone...

"For Dan and I, we started writing Game Of Thrones in 2006, and this book could not be more different, a contemporary thriller, but the characters are so well drawn that you become attached to them, good or bad, and you want to follow them," David Benioff told Deadline.

Asked whether they had started working on it yet, Benioff replied: "The straight answer is, not yet. But its ours."

Game of Thrones season four continues on Monday at 9:00pm on Sky Atlantic.

