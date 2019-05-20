Just poking out beneath Samwell Tarly’s chair is the offending plastic water bottle. Did you see it?

While it was only a split-second moment, Game of Thrones viewers were clearly watching the final episode very, very closely, and news of the sighting soon spread.

The water incident bottle comes two weeks after a takeaway coffee cup made its way to set in the fourth episode of season eight, titled The Last of the Starks.

More like this

As the survivors of the epic Battle of Winterfell celebrate their victory, a coffee cup is clearly visible next to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

After realising their blunder, the coffee cup was removed from all future broadcasts, with HBO jokingly acknowledging the error with the statement, “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."

Advertisement

The Game of Thrones finale will be repeated at 9pm on Sky Atlantic