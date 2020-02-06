According to Deadline, the actress will play the part of Violet on The Witcher, appearing in a minimum of three episodes.

The character was described as a young girl “whose playful and whimsical demeanour is a front for a smarter and more sadistic character.”

The second series is reportedly set to begin shooting in February 2020, with much of the shoot expected to take place at Arborfield Studios in Berkshire.

More like this

No further casting announcements have been made regarding the second season so far, but Henry Cavill will reprise the lead role of Geralt.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich previously told RadioTimes.com that a lot of what had been set up in season one of the show would come into play in the second season.

Advertisement

She said, “We will get into some stuff from Blood of Elves. But I also think there are things that we wanted to adapt from The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny that we didn’t have time to do.”