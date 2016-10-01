The particular scene in question takes place during the first task in the Triwizard tournament when Harry is on his broomstick facing down the Hungarian Horntail dragon – and Redditor Darkcollector has a rather intriguing theory about it.

Darkcollector's suggestion is that when Harry "hisses" at the dragon to come to him, and it immediately does so, it is obeying a command in Parseltongue.

We know Harry has instinctively spoken Parseltongue in the past without realising he was doing it – as a young child on a trip to the zoo with the Dursleys and against Draco Malfoy in the Duelling Club – so this could simply be another instance of that. Alternatively, Harry knows exactly what he is doing but it's just not made explicit in the book.

More like this

Advertisement

Either way, if true, it's yet another occasion when the Dark Lord's unintended gift has been used to protect the very boy he was so intent on destroying...