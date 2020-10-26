Netflix announced that the show would not be moving forward with any further episodes, meaning this upcoming batch will wrap up the stories of Sabrina Spellman and her friends.

Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed the news on Instagram, in a post that reads: "Get ready for a little New Year’s Evil, Witches!!!"

The announcement came with a teaser trailer which sees Sabrina defiantly proclaim that she won't sign her name away, after she was divided into two separate people in the third part.

Check out the first look below:

Kiernan Shipka stars in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in the title role, a series created by Aguirre-Sacasa based on characters by Archie Comics.

Set in the same universe as Riverdale, the two shows were going to have a full crossover in a proposed fifth season of Sabrina, but Netflix opted not to renew the show for any additional episodes.

Fortunately, fans eager for more stories with Sabrina will be able to get their fix in the medium of comic books, where Aguirre-Sacasa intends to continue his story.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is available to stream on Netflix.