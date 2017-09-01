Delevingne will play Vignette Stonemoss, a "faerish refugee who flees her war-torn homeland to come to the Burgue, where she must contend, not only with rampant human prejudice against her kind, but with the secrets that have followed her to this new land," according to Amazon.

At the centre of the story is an investigation into a string of unsolved murders, which are eating away at whatever uneasy peace still exists.

Cara Delevingne, star of Paper Towns, Suicide Squad and most recently Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, is taking a step back from modelling to focus more on acting.

Orlando Bloom, last seen in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, will also serve as a producer on this project.

Carnival Row will be written and executive produced by René Echevarria, who made the 90s Star Trek TV series. Paul McGuigan (Luke Cage) is set to direct and executive produce, along with Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim), who penned the original script.

The series will start filming this autumn for release in 2019.