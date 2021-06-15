Disney confirms Beauty and the Beast spin-off TV series from Once Upon a Time creators

Disney has confirmed musical TV series based on LeFou and Gaston from 2017’s Beauty and the Beast is on the way.

Advertisement

The project was first announced in March 2020, and the studio has now officially greenlit the Disney Plus show starring Josh Gad and Luke Evans after a promising update from Evans in February.

The eight-episode series will be a prequel to the billion-dollar box office smash, and will see the villainous double act go on an unexpected journey with LeFou’s step-sister Tilly after a revelation from her past comes to light.

The synopsis promises “romance, comedy, and adventure” and adds that “while the mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbors many secrets.”

Briana Middleton (The Tender Bar) has been cast in the role of Tilly, and will join Gad and Evans when production begins in spring 2022.

The show will be written and developed by Gad along with Once Upon A Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, and will feature a soundtrack from EGOT Award-wining composer Alan Menken.

Respect director Liesl Tommy is on board to direct the first episode, while lyrics will be provided by Tangled’s Glenn Slater.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Disney Branded Television president Gary Marsh said: “For anyone who’s ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers…and provoke a whole new set of questions.”

“There are few more precious gems in the Disney library than this iconic franchise, and this prequel is both a love letter to what’s come before and its own spectacular adventure,” added ABC Signature president Jonnie Davis. “Josh, Eddy and Adam’s vision gives us a window into the origin of Luke’s Gaston and Josh’s LeFou with the twist of a new partner in crime.”

The live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast was released in 2017 and starred Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad and Kevin Kline. The film was based upon the Academy Award-winning 1991 animation, and grossed more than $1.2 billion (£856 million) at the worldwide

To watch, sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage, as well as our guides to the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.