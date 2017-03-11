Many of the people really struggle.

Although they don't seem too embarrassed about the whole thing, as many of them don't seem to realise that they're stood next to Stephen Mulhern himself.

Understandably, Mulhern gets rather irate when faced with answers like “Ant & Dec” and “Home & Away”, although unsurprisingly, no-one said Get Your Act Together.

More like this

Advertisement

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs Saturday 11 March at 7pm on ITV