Who should win Strictly Come Dancing?
Frankie Bridge, Mark Wright, Caroline Flack and Simon Webbe are waltzing it out for the glitterball, but who do you think deserves to lift the trophy?
It's been a long, sparkle-filled, fake tan-fuelled autumn, but it all comes to an end this Saturday night when the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2014 is crowned.
We've whittled down 15 celebrities to just four finalists, all more than capable of foxtrotting, waltzing and wowing their way to that glitterball trophy. But which of them do you think deserves to win?
Has Saturdays star Frankie Bridge with her elegant moves and poised performances impressed you since the beginning? Or are you a fan of former-TOWIE cast member Mark Wright, who was once known as Marky No-Moves?
Do you think Caroline Flack – the only contestant to secure a perfect score – should take home the title? Perhaps Blue singer Simon Webbe has well and truly wooed you with his smooth moves?
Have your say...
Strictly Come Dancing concludes on Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1