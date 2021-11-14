Who left Strictly Come Dancing? Seventh celebrity voted out revealed

We’re just one week away from Strictly Come Dancing‘s highly coveted Musicals Weeks, and while we’d love to see all the celebs go through, sadly we had to lose another one of the contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up, following the Week Eight performances.

Advertisement

After the public votes were added to the scores from the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, it was revealed that Sara Davies and Tilly Ramsay had made the bottom two and would therefore be dancing again.

Both couples performed their routines again, with Tilly and her professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin doing a Quickstep to I Won’t Dance by Damita Jo, and Sara Davies and her partner Aljaz Škorjanec performing their Argentine Tango to No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) by Donna Summer and Barbara Streisand.

BBC

This was the second time in a row Tilly had found herself in the dance off, after dancing against Adam Peaty in last week’s show.

And it was second time lucky for the TikTok star, with all four judges deciding to save Tilly once again, putting an end to Sara Davies’ Strictly journey.

When asked by Tess about their time on the show, Sara said: ” I had no idea any of this was in me. It’s been a life changing experience and one I’ve loved every second of.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Aljaz was then asked if he had any words for his partner and said: ‘I feel like from that day we met under the Angel of the North, I was so pleased to dance with you this season. Honestly, I wouldn’t want to dance with anybody else. You have been an absolute joy and a testament to hard work – not just on Strictly but with your business and you’re a beautiful mother. Thank you for letting me spend so much time not just with you, but with the whole family, the Davies’s that are here tonight, all of the little ones at home. I’ve been so welcomed up North, it made me feel like I’m back home in Slovenia because everyone is so lovely and friendly. I’m going to miss you so much. I’m going to miss dancing with you. I’m going to miss everything about this show. Thank you everyone and thank you for supporting us.”

Sara added: “[Aljaz] is one in a million. I tell him every day and this wouldn’t have been the experience it was, if it wasn’t for him.”

Tonight’s Results Show opened with an emotional dance from the Strictly Come Dancing professionals, in honour of Remembrance Sunday. There was also a very special music performance from James Blunt who performed his hit song, Goodbye My Lover.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC One at 6:35pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.