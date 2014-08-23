Who is the best Strictly Come Dancing celebrity of all time?
As Strictly's 12th series sashays ever closer, it's time to pick your favourite celebrity contestant...
With mere weeks until Strictly Come Dancing foxtrots back onto our telly screens - and five celebrity contestants already poised to prance onto the floor in this year's competition - we've been thinking...
A whole lotta celebrity DNA has danced across those super-shined floors during the past 10 years - from Ann Widdecombe, Natasha Kaplinsky and Emma Bunton to Mark Ramprakash, John Sergeant and Louis Smith.
But who was the best, the ultimate Strictly Come Dancing celebrity?
It's time to play judge. We've picked a shortlist of the most talked and Tweeted about celebrities for you to choose from, but if your favourite Strictly Come Dancing contestant doesn't appear on our list, DON'T PANIC. You can add your own entry at the bottom of the poll. Happy voting!
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year