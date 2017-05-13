Who is Dihaj?

After graduating from the Baku Music Acadmey in 2010 Dihaj moved to London where she studied at The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance and became involved in a trance trio called Looper & Mancus.

She decided to set up her own band and the result was this year’s Eurovision act. The group she performs with are an electronic outfit from Baku, and their music has apparently been described as “experimental doom pop”.

More like this

Keep an eye out for the bloke with the horse’s head.

What’s Azerbaijan’s Eurovision song called?

The song is called Skeletons and it comes courtesy of songwriters Isa Melikov and Sandra Bjurman, who was on the team who secured Azerbaijan’s 2011 Eurovision victory.

Here's everything you need to know about the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Eurovision 2017: Who's performing in the final?

Advertisement

Check out the full list of acts and running order for the show, starting live on BBC1 at 8pm.