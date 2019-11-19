The original show was broadcast from Norwich, but soon moved down to London.

For much of the history of the show, Loose Women was broadcast from The London Studios on the South Bank of the River Thames, home to many big ITV shows and production.

However, in April 2018, these studios were closed and many of the shows filmed there were moved to White City. ITV has since sold the building and the large riverside plot is due to be redeveloped into housing.

More like this

Where is Loose Women filmed?

Loose Women is now filmed at the BBC Studioworks facility at the former BBC Television Centre, White City, London.

All of ITV Daytime's live scheduled programming now comes from this facility on the site of the old BBC HQ, including Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.

Advertisement

Can I get tickets to see the show filmed?

Yes, find out how to get tickets to see the show here.