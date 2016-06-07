Weather forecaster Sian Welby just gave the ultimate Harry Potter pun-filled report
She showed Sirius commitment when reading the weather report on London's Capital Breakfast
She previously wowed weather forecast watchers with her Back to The Future, Star Wars and Batman v Superman themed broadcasts so it's little wonder Channel 5's Sian Welby has no trouble working Harry Potter magic on the elements.
The now weather forecaster joined the team on London's Capital Breakfast this morning and gave a very special wizarding world-themed report in time for tonight's first preview of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child.
From Sirius Black clouds to Weasley weather and some showers managing to Slytherin, her brilliant live report was a right treat for Potterheads and mildly interested listeners alike.
There is NO way @Sianwelby is a muggle, 'cos this weather report is pure MAGIC! ??? https://t.co/gyk0enS24E
— Capital Breakfast (@CapitalLondon) June 7, 2016
Now that's what we call magic.