Road closures may not be convenient, but they’re much more bearable when a former Doctor is just as angry about them as you are.

And disruptions on the tube lines don’t seem quite as bad when Tennant’s warning you there’s “a lot of these” and telling you to “gird your loins”.

“That’s a disaster”, he screams when he learns that there are disruptions on the route to Heathrow airport.

More like this

Advertisement

You know what’s a disaster? The fact that he doesn’t just narrate life.