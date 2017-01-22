Watch Dance Dance Dance's Fiona Wade take on Kylie Minogue classic Can't Get You Out Of My Head
Will the judges let Fiona stay forever and ever and ever?
Published: Sunday, 22 January 2017 at 5:01 pm
Fiona Wade hasn't had an easy ride in Dance Dance Dance so far, but can she persuade the judges to keep her in the competition with the help of Kylie Minogue?
The Emmerdale star is a Kylie superfan, so transforming herself into the pop star – complete with weird white hooded body suit and red-visored backing dancers – seems to have been a huge thrill.
Take a look at her confident performance as a sneak peek before Sunday's show...
And here's the original music video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c18441Eh_WE
Dance Dance Dance continues on Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV
