Fiona Wade hasn't had an easy ride in Dance Dance Dance so far, but can she persuade the judges to keep her in the competition with the help of Kylie Minogue?

Advertisement

The Emmerdale star is a Kylie superfan, so transforming herself into the pop star – complete with weird white hooded body suit and red-visored backing dancers – seems to have been a huge thrill.

Take a look at her confident performance as a sneak peek before Sunday's show...

And here's the original music video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c18441Eh_WE

More like this

Dance Dance Dance continues on Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement