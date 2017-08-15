Viewers really weren't sure what to make of Noel Edmonds' Cheap Cheap Cheap
"It's like what Open All Hours would be like if it was made post-Brexit, on acid, in Noel Edmonds' head"
Noel Edmonds is back on TV and — wait! Come back! We’re not talking about Deal or No Deal which finished last year, but new Channel 4 sitcom-game-show hybrid Cheap Cheap Cheap.
It’s simple really: all contestants have to do is guess which is of three similar items – whether baked beans, coffins or live poultry – is the cheapest. Oh, and they have to do that as a bunch of stock comedy characters cause havoc across the set. For an hour.
Confused? You’re not the only ones, with many viewers of yesterday's debut episode left scratching their heads…
While other viewers gave the show a definite No No No verdict:
Yet some brave viewers embraced the weirdness with open arms.
And if you haven’t made up your mind, Cheap Cheap Cheap is returning for at least 29 more episodes. That’s six weeks’ worth. We'll leave it up to you whether that's a good thing or not.
Cheap Cheap Cheap airs 3pm weekdays on Channel 4