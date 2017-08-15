Noel Edmonds is back on TV and — wait! Come back! We’re not talking about Deal or No Deal which finished last year, but new Channel 4 sitcom-game-show hybrid Cheap Cheap Cheap.

Advertisement

It’s simple really: all contestants have to do is guess which is of three similar items – whether baked beans, coffins or live poultry – is the cheapest. Oh, and they have to do that as a bunch of stock comedy characters cause havoc across the set. For an hour.