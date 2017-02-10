Viewers praise Alexander Armstrong as he undergoes live testicular cancer check on This Morning
The Pointless quiz master is teaming up with Ashley Banjo to raise awareness
He may be best known these days for helping contestants find Pointless answers but Alexander Armstrong stopped by This Morning on Friday for something that was anything but pointless – a testicular cancer check.
The actor, singer and quiz show host is teaming up with Diversity’s Ashley Banjo to raise awareness about male cancers and opted to have a quick check up with Doctor Chris live on air.
Viewers were quick to praise him for his actions.
Nothing #pointless about this #Men #checkyourbits #testicularcancer @XanderArmstrong Don't be embarrassed #healthmatters #thismorning ? pic.twitter.com/7E1w4MrK2n
— HALLABOUTJACKIE (@Titchslass) February 10, 2017
But they did have their concerns about one thing: Dr Chris didn’t appear to be wearing gloves.
Hopefully he has warm hands...