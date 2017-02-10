He may be best known these days for helping contestants find Pointless answers but Alexander Armstrong stopped by This Morning on Friday for something that was anything but pointless – a testicular cancer check.

The actor, singer and quiz show host is teaming up with Diversity’s Ashley Banjo to raise awareness about male cancers and opted to have a quick check up with Doctor Chris live on air.

Viewers were quick to praise him for his actions.

Nothing #pointless about this #Men #checkyourbits #testicularcancer @XanderArmstrong Don't be embarrassed #healthmatters #thismorning ? pic.twitter.com/7E1w4MrK2n

— HALLABOUTJACKIE (@Titchslass) February 10, 2017

But they did have their concerns about one thing: Dr Chris didn’t appear to be wearing gloves.

Hopefully he has warm hands...

