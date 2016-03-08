Viewers fell in love with this University Challenge contestant last night
Twitter gave Liverpool's Bretherton ten out of ten, for starters...
Sorry Mr Paxman, there was only one star on last night's University Challenge and he was sitting on the Liverpool squad.
Twitter fell absolutely head over heels in love with a contestant from Liverpool University by the name of Ed Bretherton and was making no apologies for it.
It wasn't the first time the medical student, originally from Devon, appeared on the programme, though. Last night's round was a quarter-final, after all.
It wasn't long before the jokes started rolling in.
Some questioned Bretherton's commitment to the cause.
But by the end of the game Liverpool University had 185 points to Imperial College's 130, meaning one thing and one thing only...
University Challenge continues on BBC2 on Monday nights at 8pm