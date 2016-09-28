With multiple Olympic gold medals and the profile of The World’s Fastest Man, you might think that there were no mountains left unclimbed in Usain Bolt’s storied career, but you’d be wrong.

In fact, he’s never got the chance to test his speed against the bloke who used to play Smithy in Gavin & Stacy and the little cowboy from Night at The Museum, as well as assembled LA TV workers – until now.