Daniels was married to Debbie McGee, who was also the other half of their famous stage duo as his magician's assistant.

His publicist confirmed the news of his death in a statement, saying, "One of our most beloved entertainers, Paul Daniels, has passed away at the age of 77.

"The TV star, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour earlier this year, passed away peacefully at home with Debbie at his side in the early hours of this morning.

More like this

"Debbie and the family would like to thank everyone for their support and asks that their privacy be respected at this sad time."

Daniels had been diagnosed with a brain tumour in February. His son Martin Daniels said at the time: "He has said before, 'When it's your time it's your time' and that's how he is trying to face up to things."

Advertisement

Along with his TV magic programmes, Daniels was also known for fronting a string of BBC gameshows including Odd One Out, Every Second Counts and Wipeout, while children of the 80s will remember the kids' TV series Wizbit, about an alien wizard, which starred Daniels and McGee, and Daniels' son Martin.