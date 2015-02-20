Tom Hanks to be James Corden's first guest on Late Late Show
The Captain Philips and Saving Mr Banks star will appear on the CBS show for Corden's first night, as the Brit takes over from Craig Ferguson
James Corden has found his first guest for American chat show The Late Late Show - and he's starting with a double Oscar winner.
Actor Tom Hanks will be the British presenter's first guest on the show when Corden permanently takes over from long-running host Craig Ferguson this spring.
The Saving Mr Banks and Captain Philips actor will appear alongside Corden on 23 March.
There might still over a month until Corden, who recently starred in Hollywood musical Into the Woods, takes on his new hosting duties but he's already busy roping in other A-listers to help promote his new high-profile spot...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1bvKA0hE6U
The Late Late Show airs daily at 1:35am on CBS