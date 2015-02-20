James Corden has found his first guest for American chat show The Late Late Show - and he's starting with a double Oscar winner.

Actor Tom Hanks will be the British presenter's first guest on the show when Corden permanently takes over from long-running host Craig Ferguson this spring.

The Saving Mr Banks and Captain Philips actor will appear alongside Corden on 23 March.

There might still over a month until Corden, who recently starred in Hollywood musical Into the Woods, takes on his new hosting duties but he's already busy roping in other A-listers to help promote his new high-profile spot...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1bvKA0hE6U

The Late Late Show airs daily at 1:35am on CBS

