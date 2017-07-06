Today's top stories in 90 seconds: Phoebe Waller-Bridge denies Doctor Who rumours, first LGBT Blind Date and a Baby Driver sequel?
Thursday 6th July's biggest TV and entertainment headlines
Published: Thursday, 6 July 2017 at 11:04 am
Catch up with the top TV and entertainment news hitting the headlines this Thursday July 6th with RadioTimes.com's daily video digest:
- Phoebe-Waller Bridge doesn't want you to spend any money betting on her becoming the first female Doctor
- Blind Date will celebrate Pride by airing its first ever LGBT episode to coincide with the London parade this weekend
- Tributes are pouring in for beloved children's TV star Carol Lee Scott - aka Grotbags - who has died aged 74 after a battle with cancer
- Edgar Wright is considering writing a Baby Driver sequel and admits that Sony have already approached him for ideas
