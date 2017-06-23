Today's top stories in 90 seconds: Grenfell charity song breaks records, Blowers bids farewell and JK Rowling reveals a second Harry Potter
Friday 23rd June's biggest TV and entertainment headlines
Published: Friday, 23 June 2017 at 9:30 am
What are today's top entertainment stories? Watch our 90-second news round-up below for a speedy digest of the headlines on Friday 23rd June...
- The Artists for Grenfell Single becomes the fastest selling in a decade and tops the charts
- Legendary cricket commentator Henry Blofeld hangs up his mic after 50 years on Test Match Special
- David Dimbleby shows a Question Time heckler the door
- JK Rowling reveals there is ANOTHER Harry Potter – and sparks excited speculation about a spin-off series
