If you’re in New York, chances are you haven't had much of a weekend thanks to Storm Jonas and the ton of snow it just jumped on the city. But – as they say in showbiz – the show must go on and Saturday Night Live weren’t going to let a little thing like a blizzard stop them from ridiculing that Sarah Palin speech earlier this week.

Cue Tina Fey and the reprisal of her famous impersonation. Hats off to the wardrobe team who did a fine job recreating her disco-inspired outfit...