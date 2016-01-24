Tina Fey reprised Sarah Palin to endorse Donald Trump on SNL
"I'm here for all you teachers and teamsters, you farmers and charmers..."
If you’re in New York, chances are you haven't had much of a weekend thanks to Storm Jonas and the ton of snow it just jumped on the city. But – as they say in showbiz – the show must go on and Saturday Night Live weren’t going to let a little thing like a blizzard stop them from ridiculing that Sarah Palin speech earlier this week.
Cue Tina Fey and the reprisal of her famous impersonation. Hats off to the wardrobe team who did a fine job recreating her disco-inspired outfit...
And, as usual, Fey herself was on top form as she mocked the former Alaska governor's endorsement of presidential candidate Donald Trump earlier this week:
Tina Fey as Sarah Palin is here for you, America. ?? #SNL https://t.co/gxrZwIAuHS
— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) January 24, 2016
Even Trump wasn't sure what to do.
It's hard to embarrass Trump. Yet here we are. #SNL https://t.co/KPwndfIYaz
— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) January 24, 2016
We're struggling to spot the difference.
