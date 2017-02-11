The Let It Shine boybands went Pitch Perfect to open the first live show
Was their riff off a Pitch Perfect rip off? Or a fresh new start?
Let It Shine's live shows got off to a errr, Pitch Perfect start this weekend as the competing boybands came together for riff off with Martin Kemp on hand to serve as referee.
Iron Sun, Drive, Nightfall, Neon Panda and Five to Five (no, really, those are the names they've apparently chosen) jumped at the opportunity to show off their vocal skills in a riff off that wouldn't have looked out of place in one of Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson's smash hit singing flicks.
Some viewers thoroughly enjoyed the cleverly choreographed opening number.
But others weren't convinced.
Was the riff off a complete Pitch Perfect rip off?
Watch the original and decide for yourself.
Let It Shine continues on BBC1 on Saturday nights.