Let It Shine's live shows got off to a errr, Pitch Perfect start this weekend as the competing boybands came together for riff off with Martin Kemp on hand to serve as referee.

Iron Sun, Drive, Nightfall, Neon Panda and Five to Five (no, really, those are the names they've apparently chosen) jumped at the opportunity to show off their vocal skills in a riff off that wouldn't have looked out of place in one of Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson's smash hit singing flicks.