This week’s episode of The Apprentice was all about cycling, with the teams given bike-based inventions to publicise and fund using an online “crowdfunding” model that collected donations from the public.

However, by the end of the episode it was Team Nebula that was left backpedalling, with their pledged donations for bone-conducting safety-conscious headphones only reaching £681 to Team Titan’s £788. Guess you could call that a wheelie disappointing result.