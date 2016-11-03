The Apprentice 2016: JD O’Brien is fired in week 5
A cycling task proved too much for one of Lord Sugar's candidates
This week’s episode of The Apprentice was all about cycling, with the teams given bike-based inventions to publicise and fund using an online “crowdfunding” model that collected donations from the public.
However, by the end of the episode it was Team Nebula that was left backpedalling, with their pledged donations for bone-conducting safety-conscious headphones only reaching £681 to Team Titan’s £788. Guess you could call that a wheelie disappointing result.
After the final figures were revealed, Project Manager JD O'Brien brought Rebecca and Paul into the boardroom, and while Lord Sugar had a few choice words for all three candidates, it was JD and his vicious cycle of apologies for the task that left the tycoon tyred.
“It’s not difficult for me to consider that you are responsible for the failure of this task JD,” Lord Sugar said, “and all you have done today is admit your mistakes, and it’s something that I can’t ignore.
“JD…you’re fired”.
In other words – on yer bike!
The Apprentice continues on BBC1 next Thursday 10th November at 9.00pm