Given that the 105-mile journey between The X Factor studios and the Arena would take a good hour and 45 minutes by car, it was clear that Arthur couldn’t have pulled off the double appearance if everything was as it seemed, so viewers quickly began calling foul play.

Confusing stuff – but when spelled out, the truth is actually fairly simple. While the majority of the X Factor studio shows are live, Arthur’s performance was actually recorded a little earlier to fit in with his schedule, then slotted in seamlessly with the main X Factor broadcast.

Still, we can understand all the hoo-ha; the whole thing did leave us scratching our collective RadioTimes.com heads for a while too. But for James Arthur, NOTHING is impossible.

More like this

Advertisement

The X Factor continues on ITV tonight (Sunday 26th November) at 7.30pm