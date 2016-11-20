X Factor viewers are VERY angry the judges saved Honey G over Ryan Lawrie in the sing-off
Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne and Louise Walsh picked to save 'genuine urban artist' over the 20-year-old singer
Well, we all knew this might happen at some point: The X Factor judges have opted to save Honey G over a, shall we say, more serious act.
Yes, after tonight’s sing-off, judges Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne and Louise Walsh sent 20-year-old singer Ryan Lawrie home, while keeping the ‘genuine urban artist’ in the competition.
And Twitter went into meltdown…
Oh dear @SimonCowell you just made you're show a joke! U will watch that back and kick yourself. #XFactor
— Emma McGarrity (@chappyb27) November 20, 2016
And there's a lot of anger in Cowell's direction in particular, after the head judge sent Ryan Lawrie, his own wildcard act, out of the competition...
Think Simon should've backed up his wildcard #XFactor
— alexandra (@alexandranoell) November 20, 2016
And yes, some managed to see the funny side...
But the majority were absolutely fuming...
The X Factor continues on ITV next Saturday night at 8pm