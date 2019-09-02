Where to watch Penn and Teller: Fool Us

You can watch the series on Netflix or Apple TV.

What is Penn and Teller: Fool Us about?

In the series, Penn and Teller act as judges of hopeful illusionists and magicians who perform for them and a live audience, Britain's-Got-Talent-style. Penn and Teller then try and work out how the trick was performed and if they can't figure it out, the contestant wins a Fool Us trophy and the chance to perform alongside Penn and Teller on their live show in Las Vegas.

Contestants have included Ali Cook, Richard Bellars, Michael Vincent, Benjamin Early, Mathieu Bich, Alan Morrison, Nick Einhorn, and Lee Hathaway. No news yet on whether Derren Brown would dare to appear on the show, but we're certain it would be their best episode yet, whatever the result.

You can read our review of the series here.

How many seasons of Penn and Teller: Fool Us are there?

The series has six seasons, with 73 episodes.

Who hosts Penn and Teller: Fool Us?

The series is hosted by the comedic duo Penn and Teller.

Who are Penn and Teller?

First, their real names are Penn Jillette and Teller: the mute half of the duo had it legally shortened from Raymond Joseph Teller. They are a comedy magic duo that together have created the longest running headline act of all time in Las Vegas, taking place at The Rio.

They first met in 1975 and began performing in a trio with their friend Weir Chrisemer in Las Vegas at the Phoenix Theater, but after Chrisemer left show business altogether, the duo became the famous pair we know today. Their wide and varied career has so far included national tours, guest appearances on numerous television shows including The Simpsons and Futurama, as well as featuring in Katy Perry's single Waking Up in Vegas.

Penn and Teller: Fool Us isn't the pair's first foray onto the screen, having also created Penn & Teller: Bullshit! in which, just like fellow illusionist Darren Brown did for faith healers and mediums, they used their knowledge of deception and suggestion to debunk pseudoscience and belief in the supernatural.